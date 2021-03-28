Major changes proposed for Valparaiso parks in master plan draft

“It will get better as we get public input,” Seibert said.

The senior center task force has had significant input from senior citizens and others who deal with seniors to help focus how the parks department can serve the needs of an active older adult community. Living well as older adults is the aim, Seibert said. Input from the public “helped us really focus on a direction,” he said.

The senior center task force, headed by former Councilwoman Deb Butterfield, has examined three sites — the former Whispering Pines nursing home, the existing Banta Center and a new structure south of Fairgrounds Park, near the new Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club that will be built there. All of the sites had their merits, but the public input is helping the task force settle on a single site, Seibert said.

Another task force, led by the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission, is looking into a new youth sports facility.

“All of that stuff comes together with the major strategic plan,” Seibert said.

Kirchoff Park

Kirchhoff Park, the city’s first park, is in for big changes in the flow of the park but in keeping with the park’s existing character. The plan is to create a new entrance on Roosevelt Road and rely less on Institute Street.