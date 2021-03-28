Major changes proposed for Valparaiso parks in master plan draft

VALPARAISO — Big changes are being proposed for the city’s parks over the next 20 to 30 years.
Those include a world-class skate park, a possible new senior center, a new youth sports facility, a new entrance to Kirchhoff Park, a splash pad at ValPlayso, a new entrance to Forest Park and Ogden Gardens and more.
The Valparaiso/Center Township Board of Parks and Recreation is holding a virtual open house Tuesday to seek public input on Valparaiso's five-year draft master plan for its parks.
The draft plan will be presented to the public then and will be available online afterward.
It’s a plan that has had significant public input already and will see more opportunities, Director of Parks and Recreation John Seibert said.
The department is spending this year building consensus, building the final plan and identifying potential funding sources. Next year, the plan is to begin breaking ground and “making some things happen,” Seibert said.
Survey response
Between targeted and open-ended community surveys and open houses held in August, more than 1,400 people have already provided input for proposed master plan.
“We feel like we’ve had a good public response so far,” Seibert said. That public input has helped the parks department get a better sense of what the public wants and needs.
“It will get better as we get public input,” Seibert said.
The senior center task force has had significant input from senior citizens and others who deal with seniors to help focus how the parks department can serve the needs of an active older adult community. Living well as older adults is the aim, Seibert said. Input from the public “helped us really focus on a direction,” he said.
The senior center task force, headed by former Councilwoman Deb Butterfield, has examined three sites — the former Whispering Pines nursing home, the existing Banta Center and a new structure south of Fairgrounds Park, near the new Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club that will be built there. All of the sites had their merits, but the public input is helping the task force settle on a single site, Seibert said.
Another task force, led by the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission, is looking into a new youth sports facility.
“All of that stuff comes together with the major strategic plan,” Seibert said.
Kirchoff Park
Kirchhoff Park, the city’s first park, is in for big changes in the flow of the park but in keeping with the park’s existing character. The plan is to create a new entrance on Roosevelt Road and rely less on Institute Street.
A new basketball court, new tennis courts and two new shelters would be built there. A softball field would be removed in favor of allowing a large open play area. The existing playground would be expanded and upgraded. Mature beech trees would be preserved.
Seibert is interested to see how the neighborhood will react.
The new entrance to Forest Park and Ogden Gardens will both eliminate a dangerous entrance to Forest Park and provide more parking for Ogden Gardens to host weddings and other events. The Forest Park shelter would be updated and a new restroom built nearby. The twin parks would see other updates as well.
The master plan estimates costs for the next 30 years. It sets priorities by critical needs, to make parks safe and viable; sustainable projects, to bring parks to a better level of service; and visionary projects, to make parks the very best, implementing best practices.
Visionary projects could happen sooner if a private champion emerges to bring the necessary funding.
Other potential sources include donations, foundations, and government grants.
“Infrastructure is a very important priority to our community,” Seibert said. The skate park is included in that infrastructure because it will replace a skate park that was dismantled after being deemed unsafe.
The master plan focuses on existing facilities, but the parks foundation is always looking for new properties, especially on the city’s east, west and south sides.
“We’ve had to turn down more than we’re accepting,” he said, but “our foundation is always out looking for deals.”