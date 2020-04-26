Major Porter County road project finally advances

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Construction is expected to begin next year on a $9 million road project that has been decades in the making.
Matt Gavelek, Porter County’s senior highway engineer and project manager for the 100 South work, said the aim is to improve sightlines by reducing hills and raise valleys, “so as you’re driving along you don’t get lost beneath the hills and on top of them.”
It’s a busy road, with 7,000 vehicles a day using it, he said.
The road’s “sharp vertical curves,” as Gavelek puts it, makes driving that 100 South like riding a rollercoaster, but so has been the journey to getting the project underway.
Robert Thompson, director of Porter County’s department of Development and Storm Water Management, said the County Road 100 South project was already on the books when he began working for the county in 1989.
The project even received federal demonstration project funding through the efforts of U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, but it was put on hold when a previous county commissioner blocked the project. It will finally materialize.
That federal money will be applied to this project, with the federal share at an estimated $7.1 million and the local share at $1.9 million.
With construction costs higher now, the project is smaller than the original proposal and focused specifically on safety improvements. Originally, the scope was from the Lake County line all the way to Ind. 2. The roadway becomes 109th Avenue when it crosses into Lake County.
When the 109th Avenue intersection on Interstate 65 was becoming a reality, some Porter County residents believed it would bring a huge amount of growth to Porter County, Thompson said. That hasn’t happened.
During public hearings on the project, residents were pleased to find out the plans called for widening only at intersections, including the busy one at County Road 500 West, to allow longer vehicles like school buses to clear the intersection quicker when turning. It will remain a two-lane road, and the speed limit won’t change.
So far, about 50% to 80% of the design work has been finished, he said.
Rights of way have been acquired for 47 of the 51 parcels, he said, and the others are going through the process, Gavelek said.
The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to seek bids next March, with utility relocation work beginning next spring and road construction following right behind it. Construction is expected to be completed in June 2022, he said.
Access to residents’ homes will be allowed throughout the project. Gavelek said he and a consultant are working on details of how to manage traffic on the road during construction.
This is one of the county’s bigger road projects and will bring “much needed improvements,” Thompson said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!