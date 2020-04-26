Major Porter County road project finally advances

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Construction is expected to begin next year on a $9 million road project that has been decades in the making.

Matt Gavelek, Porter County’s senior highway engineer and project manager for the 100 South work, said the aim is to improve sightlines by reducing hills and raise valleys, “so as you’re driving along you don’t get lost beneath the hills and on top of them.”

It’s a busy road, with 7,000 vehicles a day using it, he said.

The road’s “sharp vertical curves,” as Gavelek puts it, makes driving that 100 South like riding a rollercoaster, but so has been the journey to getting the project underway.

Robert Thompson, director of Porter County’s department of Development and Storm Water Management, said the County Road 100 South project was already on the books when he began working for the county in 1989.

The project even received federal demonstration project funding through the efforts of U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, but it was put on hold when a previous county commissioner blocked the project. It will finally materialize.

That federal money will be applied to this project, with the federal share at an estimated $7.1 million and the local share at $1.9 million.