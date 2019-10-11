{{featured_button_text}}
PLEASANT TWP. — A four-vehicle crash ended with one man being airlifted to a South Bend hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Porter County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the area of Ind. 49 and 1050 South in Pleasant Twp. just before 7 p.m. Thursday for an accident.

Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said the investigation revealed a 2012 white Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a Hanna, Indiana, man, was traveling northbound before crossing the center line into oncoming southbound traffic, causing the crash.

Three other vehicles were involved in the accident, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation, McFalls said.

The truck's driver was airlifted to a hospital in South Bend, and one other driver was transported to Porter Regional Hospital. Both had non-life-threatening injuries at the time of being transported.

Police said others were treated at the scene but refused further medical care.

