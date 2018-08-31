HEBRON — A Wheatfield man was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital late Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash in the 900 south block of County Line Road just outside of the town.
Porter County Sheriff's department Chief Deputy Jeff Biggs said a truck pulled out in front of a passenger car driven by the 42-year-old Wheatfield man. The car then t-boned the truck. The driver of the car was trapped in the car and had to be extricated.
He sustained unknown injuries to his legs and a laceration to his forehead and was airlifted by Lutheran Air medical helicopter, said Biggs.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
The accident is still under investigation.