HEBRON — A Wheatfield man was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital late Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash in the 900 south block of County Line Road just outside of the town.

Porter County Sheriff's department Chief Deputy Jeff Biggs said a truck pulled out in front of a passenger car driven by the 42-year-old Wheatfield man. The car then t-boned the truck. The driver of the car was trapped in the car and had to be extricated.

He sustained unknown injuries to his legs and a laceration to his forehead and was airlifted by Lutheran Air medical helicopter, said Biggs.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation.

Porter County Reporter

Joyce has been a reporter for The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.