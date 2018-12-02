A man was found dead Sunday afternoon in a parking lot near downtown Valparaiso, according to police.
The Valparaiso Police Department responded to a report of a man down at 2:40 p.m. Sunday outside a furniture store at 360 S. Campbell St. southwest of downtown Valparaiso. The cause of the man's death was not immediately apparent.
"Upon arrival, a male subject was located, deceased, in the south parking lot of the structure," Valparaiso police said in a news release. "There were no obvious signs of foul play; however, the incident remains under investigation. Notification to next of kin has occurred."
The Porter County coroner’s office is working on the case.
Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris said the death was still under investigation by his office.