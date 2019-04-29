VALPARAISO — A 23-year-old Chicago man left a local courtroom unresponsive and on a stretcher Monday afternoon after resisting being taken into custody on a three-year sentence for a handgun conviction, according to witnesses.
Christopher Jackson had just been sentenced by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford on a felony count of possessing a handgun with no license with a prior felony when he resisted an attempt by security to take him into custody, said his public defender Clay Patton.
"He was slow to stand up," Patton said.
Witnesses say he struggled with a courthouse security officer and both were taken off their feet.
"They went to the ground," Patton said.
A second security officer then used a stun gun at least twice on Jackson, who was left lying on the courtroom floor alongside the jury box.
An emergency medical team arrived shortly after and multiple attempts to awaken Jackson appear fruitless, though the crew appeared to comment that his vital signs seemed fine. Shackles were placed on his legs by a security officer as medical responders attached their monitors.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski, who was in the courtroom during the ordeal, said Jackson potentially faces additional charges as a result of his actions.
