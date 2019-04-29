VALPARAISO — A 23-year-old Chicago man left a local courtroom unresponsive and on a stretcher Monday afternoon after resisting being taken into custody on a three-year sentence for a handgun conviction, according to witnesses.
Christopher Jackson had just been sentenced by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford on a felony count of possessing a handgun with no license and a prior felony when he resisted an attempt by security to take him into custody, said his public defender Clay Patton.
"He was slow to stand up," Patton said.
Witnesses say he struggled with a courthouse security officer. Both fell to the ground, Patton said.
A second security officer then used a stun gun at least twice on Jackson, who was left lying on the courtroom floor alongside the jury box, witnesses said.
