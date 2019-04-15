Man in critical condition after being rescued from Monday morning fire

VALPARAISO — A man is in critical condition after being rescued from a house on fire earlier this morning.
Valparaiso Fire Department Public Information Officer Robert Schulte said firefighters responded to a house fire at 3804 Victoria Drive at 6:14 a.m. Monday.
When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the windows and roof of the two-story home and it wasn't known if anyone was at home.
A neighbor, who was passing by, discovered the fire and kicked in the door in an attempt to alert any residents, Schulte said.
A woman sleeping in the basement was awakened and left the home before firefighters arrived. The woman said a man was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom.
Firefighters began searching the home and found the man unconscious and not breathing in an upstairs bathroom. He was transported to Porter Regional Hospital in critical condition.
Firefighters reported no smoke alarms were heard at the time of arrival or during fire operations.
Overhaul operations are still ongoing, and the entire second story of the home was a total loss, Schulte said.
The fire department was assisted on scene by the Valparaiso Police Department, and the fire is currently being investigated by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Valparaiso Fire Department Investigations Bureau.
The fire department will provide an update as information becomes available.
