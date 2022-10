Man mowing lawn startled to see his house catch fire, officials say

PORTER COUNTY — A man mowing his lawn in unincorporated Porter County smelled smoke and discovered his house was on fire.

The homeowner went to investigate and found that his home, half of a duplex on the 700 block of Ravinia Drive West in Liberty Township, was filled with smoke. He called 911.

"The homeowner had opened his sliding door and found his house filled with dense smoke," the Liberty Township Fire Department said in a press release. "Quick thinking by the homeowner to dial 911 helped save his home as the fire was able to quickly be contained to the kitchen."

The house fire however caused an estimated $25,000 in damage, Assistant Fire Chief Michael Wineland estimates.

No one was inside the home when the fire broke out. The initial investigation seems to point to an electrical issue near the microwave in the kitchen.

"Smoke detectors were found to be working inside the residence," the Liberty Township Fire Department said in a press release. "A.C. Wineland urges everyone to check their smoke detectors. Smoke detectors save lives."

The South Haven and Union Township Fire Departments and Porter County EMS and the Sheriff's Department responded to the case.