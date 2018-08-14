Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Portage fire stock
Portage Fire Department turnout gear ready for use.

 File, The Times

PORTAGE — A man was rescued from a house fire early Monday evening here.

Assistant Chief Dan Kodicek said the man was pulled unresponsive from a bedroom in a home in the 5600 block of Mulberry Avenue. He was transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake with possible smoke inhalation.

Kodicek said the call came in at 6:15 p.m. and firefighters arrived four minutes later to find smoke showing from the single-family residence and a small fire in a front bedroom.

As two firefighters pulled the victim from the home, two others extinguished the fire. The fire was under control by 6:40 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Porter County Reporter

Joyce has been a reporter for more than 38 years, including 23 years with The Times. She covers municipal and school government in Valparaiso and Portage.