PORTAGE — A man was rescued from a house fire early Monday evening here.
Assistant Chief Dan Kodicek said the man was pulled unresponsive from a bedroom in a home in the 5600 block of Mulberry Avenue. He was transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake with possible smoke inhalation.
Kodicek said the call came in at 6:15 p.m. and firefighters arrived four minutes later to find smoke showing from the single-family residence and a small fire in a front bedroom.
As two firefighters pulled the victim from the home, two others extinguished the fire. The fire was under control by 6:40 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.