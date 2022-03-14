Maple Sugar Time returns to Indiana Dunes National Park

PORTER — Zella Olson has been a volunteer for Maple Sugar Time at Indiana Dunes National Park’s Chellberg Farm since the festival began 40 years ago.

The two-day festival returned last Saturday for the first time since 2020, when it was cut short because of the pandemic.

Olson lived nearby, hiking the trail near Chellberg Farm.

Over the years while volunteering, she brought her three grandchildren.

She cooked on a wood stove during the festival. “My grandmother had one of these,” Olson said.

Olson fondly remembers visiting her grandmother. “The first thing when you walked in the door, she said, ‘Are you hungry?’” she recalled.

At Olson’s childhood home, kerosene was the main fuel for the stove. Her grandmother taught her the trick of cooking on a wood stove.

“You never let your fire go out,” she said. First thing in the morning — early morning — the cook would stoke the fire and build up a bed of coals. A hot stove was needed to bake bread biscuits, pies or whatever the cook wanted to make that day. A pot of soup often was on the stove, as was the family water heater — a large pot of water — and a coffeepot. An iron was warmed on the stove, too, for laundry day.

“I’ve been baking cookies,” she said warmly, for the volunteers at the festival. Because the Chellbergs were of Swedish ancestry, she baked pepparkakor cookies. Soup simmered on a back burner.

“This one is a really fancy wood stove,” she said, but not originally owned by the Chellbergs.

The kitchen was warm and cozy. Her first year of cooking for the festival was in a tent. Fixing up the Chellberg house was a welcome change for her.

Elsewhere in the Chellberg house, volunteer Marisa Rempala showed equipment used for making maple cream. “The only ingredients are maple syrup and air,” she said.

The syrup was heated to 230 to 236 degrees, then shocked in an ice bath to bring the temperature down to 12 degrees. Then it was a matter of turning the crank by hand to whip it for about 30 to 60 minutes.

“You can spread it on toast. You can dip things in it, she said.

Out in the sugar shack, “we’re using the same equipment the Chellbergs did,” volunteer Cliff Goins, a retired park ranger, said.

“The Chellbergs operated the sugar shack from 1933 to 1949,” he said. In 1932, they used a lean-to to make the syrup. When they decided to produce on a commercial scale, they used a block building.

Goins held a plank from 1947 with the production numbers tallied in pencil. The Chellbergs made 154 quarts that year. “That’s about the best they did,” he said, and about the best the park volunteers have been able to do.

The volunteers have cooked up a secret weapon — coffee made with maple sap instead of water. The sap in this area is about 98 percent water.

Elsewhere on the farm, rangers and volunteers showed how Native Americans and pioneers made syrup.

Ranger Steve Rodriguez held a small birch basket in the palm of his glove. The Native Americans would come to the woods, use a stone hatchet to cut into the tree and collect the sap in the basket, called a mukak.

Much like today, they boiled the sap to release most of the water content in the form of steam. It takes about 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup.

“Over time, technology changed,” ranger Kip Walton said. Metal buckets and tools made the job easier. Pioneer families would get together to keep the fires burning 24 hours a day to make the syrup. Come rain or snow, “they basically had to shut down and start over,” Walton said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.