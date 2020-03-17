Master Gardeners extend scholarship, grant deadlines

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Master Gardeners Association (PCMGA) invites individuals, groups or charitable organizations in Porter County and the immediate surrounding area to apply for $1,000 scholarships, $500 Community Service Donations, $300 Community Grants or $300 Edible Garden Grants.

The PCMGA will award up to three, annual, non-renewable scholarships of $1,000 each to a college sophomore, junior or senior who is majoring in the field of landscape design, horticulture, botany or a closely-related field.

Community Service Donations of up to $500 will be awarded to 501(c)3 organizations involved in some way in gardening or horticulture.

PCMGA also bestows Community Grants of up to $300 each to individuals or groups who have a gardening or horticulture project proposal. This includes, but is not limited to, public and private school teachers, Sunday school teachers, Boys & Girls Club leaders, 4-H Clubs, community organizations and volunteer individuals.

Edible Garden Grants of $300 each will be awarded exclusively to gardens that are dedicated to feeding the hungry by donating to local food pantries that accept fresh produce.

For application and complete details go to www.pcgarden.info. Applications may be delivered to the Purdue Extension- Porter County. Office, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 301, Valparaiso, by 4:30 on the deadline of March 27, 2020. Late applications will be considered in July. Info: 219-465-3555.

