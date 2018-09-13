VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso woman was airlifted following a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.
Porter County Sheriff's deputies responded to Hayes Leonard Road and Ind. 2 at 10:19 p.m. to find a Jeep had crashed into a NIPSCO police, according to chief deputy Jeff Biggs.
When police arrived, they found the Jeep was on its side with two women inside.
The investigation indicates that the Jeep was southbound on Hayes Leonard Road, when the driver, Jessica Sunblade, 29, of Valparaiso, suffered a medical condition and lost control of the vehicle.
The passenger, Sharon Darrow, 22, from Chicago, told police she attempted to steer the vehicle, but decided to turn off the roadway when she saw the stop sign at Ind. 2. The Jeep left the roadway and sheared a utility pole in half causing sparking wires.
Sunblade was airlifted to a Chicago hospital by Lutheran Air for a leg injury. Darrow complained of pain to her arm.