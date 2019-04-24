PORTAGE — The Memorial Day Trail Run Xtreme 12K is set for May 27 at Portage’s Imagination Glen Park East, 149 North, Outback Trail.
The Xtreme 12K starts at 8 a.m. on an extremely rugged trail course traversing hills, log jumps, thigh-high creek crossings, mud and switchbacks over single-track mountain bike trails.
Cost for the 12K is $35 for registered runners by May 13, which includes an X-treme run T-shirt or $30 with no shirt. After May 13 or on race day cost is $40. Tee-shirts may be purchased after May 13 registration and will be based on availability.
All mail in registrations must be postmarked before May 18.
Advance packet pick up will be at Extra Mile Fitness, 1330 East Lincolnway, Valparaiso on May 26 from noon to 5 p.m.
Awards will be presented and a Memorial Day cook out will be on hand for all participants after the race.
This is a Calumet Striders, Gold Cup, XYZ Series Race. All proceeds for the race go to Gabriel’s Horn Homeless Shelter and the Portage Outback Trail Commission.
For more information, email mignon.kennedy@gabriels-horn.org. To register online, go to thtiming.com or by mail make checks payable to Gabriel’s Horn Homeless Shelter at P.O. Box 943, Portage, IN., 46368.