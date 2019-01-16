Michael Klaus Schmidt artwork featured at The Village Gallery

A new exhibit featuring multimedia artist Michael Klaus Schmidt opens Sunday at The Village Gallery. He will give a gallery talk at the meet the artist reception, which is free and open to the public, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Paintings can be viewed and purchased at The Village Gallery through Feb. 28.
Schmidt is an award-winning artist and illustrator. Originally from Germany, but raised in the Chicago area, his work has appeared in shows around the country and internationally. He is a member of the Elmhurst Artists’ Guild and has taught art to children. He is a freelance artist and illustrator.
The Village Gallery is a nonprofit art gallery at Pines Village Retirement Communities offering artistic experiences to the community to enhance its appreciation and understanding of various art forms and to give support and recognition to artists. Call 219-465-1591.