The Porter County Sheriff's Department said Friday a missing teen has been located. 

A Sheriff's Department spokeswoman said Kaylee Marie Jane Glaze turned herself in at 3 p.m. Friday in Portage.

Glaze was uninjured. 

Glaze was last seen about 9 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 1400 block of Winterpark Drive in Liberty Township. 

She was discovered missing about 11 p.m. Her bedroom window was found open.

The Sheriff's Department thanked everyone that assisted in the initial search for Glaze and shared social media posts.

