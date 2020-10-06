Mobile Marketplace drive-thru food distribution planned

CHESTERTON —Duneland School Corp. Child Nutrition Services is partnering with the Northwest Indiana Food Bank in sponsoring a Mobile Marketplace "drive-thru" distribution on Oct. 15.

It's from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Westchester Intermediate School, 1050 S 5th St., Chesterton at Door Entrance #8. Participants will enter parking area from 5th Street. They'll follow the drive to the right at the fork and circle around the median to pick up meals at Door #8.

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana’s Mobile Marketplace is available to all Northwest Indiana residents in need of food assistance. Each Marketplace will provide free grains, fruits, vegetables and protein to individuals and families. Mobile Marketplace travels to a different community each week, distributing healthy food to communities across the Region.

Individuals should have valid proof of Indiana residency to access Marketplace services, and are asked to bring boxes or bags to carry items. All Food Bank of Northwest Indiana distributions are first-come, first-served while supplies last.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.