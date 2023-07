MORGAN TOWNSHIP — A male pilot landed a 2013 Lanceair ES plane into a rural field in Morgan Township on Monday evening after experiencing engine trouble.

The pilot made a successful landing at approximately 4:37 p.m. in the area of West County Road 694 E 400 S in Valparaiso, Porter County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Benjamin McFalls said.

The pilot experienced no injuries, but there is damage to the aircraft, McFalls said. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Porter County Sheriff's Department has no further comment at this time.

