 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morgan Township schools to shift to virtual classes in response to rise in coronavirus cases
alert urgent

Morgan Township schools to shift to virtual classes in response to rise in coronavirus cases

{{featured_button_text}}
East Porter County School Corp.

Morgan Township Middle/High School

  • 2018-19 Grade: A
  • 2018-19 without hold harmless: B
  • 2017-18 Grade: A
  • 2016-17 Grade: A
  • 2015-16 Grade: B

Morgan Township Elementary School 

  • 2018-19 Grade: A
  • 2018-19 without hold harmless: A
  • 2017-18 Grade: A
  • 2016-17 Grade: A
  • 2015-16 Grade: A

Kouts Middle/High School

  • 2018-19 Grade: B
  • 2018-19 without hold harmless: B
  • 2017-18 Grade: B
  • 2016-17 Grade: B
  • 2015-16 Grade: B

Kouts Elementary School

  • 2018-19 Grade: B
  • 2018-19 without hold harmless: B
  • 2017-18 Grade: B
  • 2016-17 Grade: B
  • 2015-16 Grade: B

Washington Twp Middle/High School 

  • 2018-19 Grade: A
  • 2018-19 without hold harmless: A
  • 2017-18 Grade: A
  • 2016-17 Grade: A
  • 2015-16 Grade: B

Washington Township Elementary School 

  • 2018-19 Grade: B
  • 2018-19 without hold harmless: C
  • 2017-18 Grade: B
  • 2016-17 Grade: A
  • 2015-16 Grade: A
 Image from Google Maps

MORGAN TOWNSHIP — After seeing coronavirus cases significantly climb, Morgan Township Middle School/High School students will be temporarily pausing from in-person classes.

On Saturday, Morgan Township Schools Superintendent Aaron Case sent a letter to parents and staff about the school’s learning plan.

“Recently you have been informed of several positive cases of COVID-19 at Morgan Township,” Case said. “In an effort to further protect our students and staff, and after conferring with the Porter County Health Department, we have made the decision to shift Morgan Township Middle School/High School to virtual learning for the next two weeks.”

Currently, Morgan Township has a total of 63 positive reported cases and zero deaths, according to the Porter County Health Department.

Virtual learning is set to start Monday and extend to Nov. 9, the letter said.

To account for child care and connectivity issues, there will be flexibility in the virtual learning plan. In addition, teachers will still be working with students online and the learning schedule will have multiple options.

Case said students who are already enrolled in virtual classes will follow the same schedule as the rest of their classmates.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County early voting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts