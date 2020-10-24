Morgan Township schools to shift to virtual classes in response to rise in coronavirus cases

MORGAN TOWNSHIP — After seeing coronavirus cases significantly climb, Morgan Township Middle School/High School students will be temporarily pausing from in-person classes.
On Saturday, Morgan Township Schools Superintendent Aaron Case sent a letter to parents and staff about the school’s learning plan.
“Recently you have been informed of several positive cases of COVID-19 at Morgan Township,” Case said. “In an effort to further protect our students and staff, and after conferring with the Porter County Health Department, we have made the decision to shift Morgan Township Middle School/High School to virtual learning for the next two weeks.”
Currently, Morgan Township has a total of 63 positive reported cases and zero deaths, according to the Porter County Health Department.
Virtual learning is set to start Monday and extend to Nov. 9, the letter said.
To account for child care and connectivity issues, there will be flexibility in the virtual learning plan. In addition, teachers will still be working with students online and the learning schedule will have multiple options.
Case said students who are already enrolled in virtual classes will follow the same schedule as the rest of their classmates.
