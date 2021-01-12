Most Porter County tax rates fall

VALPARAISO – All but four tax rates have fallen for Porter County in 2021.

The new tax rates mean property tax bills can be calculated and sent out, County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said.

The highest rate is in Hebron, at 3.2433, an increase from 3.0259 in 2020.

Lowest in the county is the portion of Pine Township served by Michigan City Area Schools. That rate is 1.4730, a slight increase from 1.4638 in 2020.

The other two taxing districts with increases are the town of Pines and Boone Township. Rates fell in the other 27 districts.

Tax rates don’t necessarily indicate whether a property tax bill will go up or down. The rate is just one factor. A change in assessed valuation or a tax deduction could mean a higher bill even if the rate is lower, Urbanik said.

With the rates now set, the auditor’s office is calculating the 2021 tax bills. Once those are ready, the treasurer’s office will print and mail the bills, Urbanik said.