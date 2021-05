Motorcyclist injured after colliding with deer in Porter County, police say

CHESTERTON — A motorcyclist was injured after colliding with a deer along a local stretch of Ind. 49, according to police.

The 29-year-old Chesterton man was driving northbound, in the left-hand lane of the highway just south of North Calumet Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday when through his helmet microphone he heard another rider voice alarm at the sight of a deer crossing the road from the east, Chesterton police said.

"The motorcyclist immediately hit his brakes but they locked up and he was unable to come to a complete stop, striking the deer on its left hind quarter and falling off his bike on the impact," the town said.

The rider suffered abrasions on his right elbow and upper forearm, and a possible fractured arm, police said. He was taken to the nearby Northwest Health-Porter hospital.

Damage to his 2016 Harley Davidson XL1200 was estimated up to $2,500, police said. The man's riding partner said he saw the deer retreat back to the east.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.