PORTER TOWNSHIP — A Hebron man died Tuesday night after he disregarded a stop sign, hit a Jeep and was thrown from the motorcycle he was riding, police said.
Michael Kotas, 45, was riding a black 2007 Harley-Davidson west on County Road 350 South about 5:50 p.m. when he disregarded a stop sign at County Road 600 West in rural Porter Township, Porter County sheriff's police said.
Scott Paul, 46, of Hebron, was driving a white 2016 Jeep Cherokee south on County Road 600 West when his vehicle was struck by the motorcycle, police said.
Kotas was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Paul was not injured and submitted to a portable breath test, which showed he had no alcohol in his system, police said.
Toxicology results were pending, police said.
A utility pole was sheared in half, causing the road to remain closed overnight as crews worked to repair it.