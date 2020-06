Motorcyclist killed in Portage crash, coroner says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTAGE — A 39-year-old motorcyclist died after striking a guardrail late Saturday.

An investigation showed the driver, identified as David Collazo, was traveling west on U.S. 20 near Clem Road when he crossed into an eastbound lane and struck a guardrail, according to a news release from the Porter County coroner's office.

Collazo was not wearing a helmet, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology results are pending and the crash is under investigation, the release states.

Portage Police assisted the coroner at the scene. The coroner was dispatched around 8:59 p.m.

