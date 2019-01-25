Try 1 month for 99¢

LAPORTE COUNTY — A 27-year-old Walkerton man died Thursday afternoon after colliding with an oncoming semi-trailer truck while attempting to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone along Ind. 39, according to LaPorte County police.

Ric Henriott was driving southbound in the 7000 north block of Ind. 39 when he entered the northbound lanes in a long curve in the road and collided with the truck, police said.

The driver of the truck, who was not injured, told police he was unable to avoid the collision. Henriott was ejected from his red 2015 Toyota passenger vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The truck left the roadway, drove through the lawn of a residence and came to rest against a tree, police said.

Alcohol was ruled out as a factor, said police, who were dispatched to the accident at 12:37 p.m.

The collision resulted in a six-hour closure along the impacted section of Ind. 39.

