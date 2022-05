Motorist rescued as vehicle filled with water in Porter County ditch, officials say

CHESTERTON — Chesterton Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg joined a police officer this week in rescuing a motorist from her vehicle that was filling with water in a ditch, the town is reporting.

Schnadenberg said he was pulling onto Ind. 49 at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday when he heard a radio report of a car that had just left the northbound lanes of highway and entered a ditch in front of the local CVS pharmacy.

The vehicle was reportedly filling with water.

Schnadenberg arrived on scene to find the vehicle submerged up to the top of its front tires, he said. He reportedly waded through the cold water and found the female driver was in good shape, but unable to climb out of the vehicle window.

He was then joined by Chesterton Police Officer Arwen LaMotte, who managed to tug the vehicle door open and the pair helped the woman through the water and up on to dry land.

Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel said in appears the woman simply left the roadway. She declined medical treatment at the scene.

Schnadenberg had served as a Chesterton reserve police officer for 33 years and retired from that volunteer position in 2020, the town said.

"I was right there, thought I should check it out," he reportedly said. "All I did was assist Arwen."

