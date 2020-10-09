Munster detective recognized for highway stop, arrest of combative driver

PORTAGE — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez is commending a Munster detective assigned to his department's highway interdiction team for his role in safely bringing a combative suspect into custody Monday.

Munster Police Detective Alex Reillo was traveling west on Interstate 90 in Porter County at 9:29 a.m. Monday when he spotted a driver in a Nissan Pathfinder following behind another vehicle too closely, according to a sheriff's news release.

A county sheriff's detective and sergeant assisted in pulling the vehicle over near the Portage exit.

The 28-year-old driver, with a last known address in Griffith, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He allegedly said the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend and that she knew he had the SUV, but officers were unable to confirm this, the news release said.

A record check revealed the Pathfinder SUV had been reported stolen out of Chicago, and officers determined the driver initially gave false information about his identity.

While waiting for a tow truck to arrive, the driver "began to scream and complain that his handcuffs were too tight," so officers removed him from the squad car and sat him on a grassy area, police said in the release.