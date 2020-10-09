Munster detective recognized for highway stop, arrest of combative driver

PORTAGE — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez is commending a Munster detective assigned to his department's highway interdiction team for his role in safely bringing a combative suspect into custody Monday.
Munster Police Detective Alex Reillo was traveling west on Interstate 90 in Porter County at 9:29 a.m. Monday when he spotted a driver in a Nissan Pathfinder following behind another vehicle too closely, according to a sheriff's news release.
A county sheriff's detective and sergeant assisted in pulling the vehicle over near the Portage exit.
The 28-year-old driver, with a last known address in Griffith, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
He allegedly said the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend and that she knew he had the SUV, but officers were unable to confirm this, the news release said.
A record check revealed the Pathfinder SUV had been reported stolen out of Chicago, and officers determined the driver initially gave false information about his identity.
While waiting for a tow truck to arrive, the driver "began to scream and complain that his handcuffs were too tight," so officers removed him from the squad car and sat him on a grassy area, police said in the release.
"At that time, the subject pulled away from officers and began swinging his arms and kicking in an attempt to escape custody. Officers repeatedly told the subject to stop resisting, but he did not. Detective Reillo used the stun feature on his Taser for 4 to 5 seconds to try to subdue the man. The man stopped resisting after a second stun," police said.
Reillo learned the driver had an active warrant for escape and weapons violations out of Illinois, the release stated.
The driver was transported to the Porter County Jail, where faces possible charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, false informing, and resisting law enforcement. He awaits extradition to Cook County.
Police have not released the driver's identity.
“I’m extremely proud of Detective Reillo, Detective Anderson and Sergeant Fotia for their attention to detail and diligence in helping to bring this suspect to justice,” Martinez said. “I also thank Munster Police Chief Steve Scheckel for assigning Detective Reillo to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Highway Interdiction Unit, which falls under the Lake County Drug Task Force.”
Martinez said this type of collaboration "strengthens our ties with other jurisdictions in our area and gives us unique capabilities when it comes to solving cases involving stolen cars and also getting dangerous substances like cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl off of our streets."
He said joint investigations often start with a traffic stop.
He said the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Highway Interdiction Unit is made up of Gary, Munster and Highland and Dyer officers who work in coordination with Lake County detectives and investigate organizations and individuals involved in narcotics distribution.
“Additionally, this team approach is an effective way to combat crime at a savings to Lake County taxpayers. Equipment and funds seized during drug task force investigations can eventually be redistributed and used by the jurisdictions involved,” Martinez said.
