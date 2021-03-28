Murphy: Returning to full-time learning essential

I’ll never forget the day in 2020 when our way of life was forever altered in the face of a pandemic.

We learned about distancing, stepped up hand washing and started masking. At that time, most of the nation’s kids came home from school. At our house, with four kids now home from school, we stocked enough snacks for a couple of weeks. Or so we thought.

Amazingly, many of the nation’s kids are still at home. While Valparaiso Community Schools have managed to return to consistent late start, in-person learning four days a week, we see many communities uncertain of when they’ll see schools opened. As a dad, a businessman and a mayor, I’m convinced that returning to full-time learning in person in a responsible manner is both possible and essential to our nation’s recovery.

Keeping the kids from school has so many consequences we hadn’t considered that day we loaded our grocery cart. Obviously, the prolonged absence from in-person learning has negatively affected learning. We’ve seen students who had excelled at school truly stumble in the absence of the classroom. There really is no substitute for an in-person teacher with eyes on students.