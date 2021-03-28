Murphy: Returning to full-time learning essential

I’ll never forget the day in 2020 when our way of life was forever altered in the face of a pandemic.
We learned about distancing, stepped up hand washing and started masking. At that time, most of the nation’s kids came home from school. At our house, with four kids now home from school, we stocked enough snacks for a couple of weeks. Or so we thought.
Amazingly, many of the nation’s kids are still at home. While Valparaiso Community Schools have managed to return to consistent late start, in-person learning four days a week, we see many communities uncertain of when they’ll see schools opened. As a dad, a businessman and a mayor, I’m convinced that returning to full-time learning in person in a responsible manner is both possible and essential to our nation’s recovery.
Keeping the kids from school has so many consequences we hadn’t considered that day we loaded our grocery cart. Obviously, the prolonged absence from in-person learning has negatively affected learning. We’ve seen students who had excelled at school truly stumble in the absence of the classroom. There really is no substitute for an in-person teacher with eyes on students.
We’ve seen students struggle in other ways as well. Many students rely on the schools for nutritious meals and it’s been a struggle for schools to replace this support. We’re grateful that Valparaiso Community Schools have been able to connect with many families and I’ve had the pleasure of helping to deliver needed meals to grateful families.
Beyond nutrition, it’s difficult to replace other intangible benefits of in-person learning: the social interaction, the support that comes from school social workers and guidance counselors. Our community and the nation have seen children struggle with anxiety and even abuse outside of the in-person learning setting.
Tragically, we’re also seeing a staggering increase in suicide and suicide risk. An exact number for deaths by suicide in Indiana will not be available for a year or more, but several Indiana counties are seeing a staggering (more than 800 percent) increase in youth considered at “high risk” for suicide. We see similar concerns across the state and nation.
The pain for these students and families is unthinkable.
We also see negative effects of closed schools throughout communities – in higher absenteeism for parents unable to find childcare. Countless parents have been juggling jobs with the added roles of teacher, tutor and on-call IT technician.
For all of these reasons, I offer my support for educators and a return to full-time in-classroom learning. Science supports this approach. Just as they enlightened us on the value of added hand washing, distancing and masking, the CDC is reporting that data suggests schools can safely reopen.
As recently as mid-February 2021, the CDC has found little evidence of the virus spreading at schools in the United States and abroad when precautions were taken, such as masking, distancing and proper ventilation.
We've seen many workplaces, restaurants and public spaces safely and successfully reopen. I maintain that schools should be of the highest priority for reopening - among the first to reopen and the last to close.
To add safety, the CDC has recently released a COVID-19 Migitation Toolkit to assist schools in reducing risks for in-person learning, providing guidance for classrooms, cafeterias, ventilation, distancing and more.
I have a tremendous respect for educators. In fact, my mother is a retired teacher, and I grew up in an academic setting. To further reduce the risks to educators, I would encourage legislators to add teachers to the COVID-19 vaccination priority list so our teachers can enter classrooms with more confidence.
And at that point, it would be my hope that mask wearing, and distancing regulations could be relaxed. Our kids need to see smiles! Older kids need to enjoy dances, sporting events, concerts and all the fun things we were able to do when we were in school.
And I understand that some teachers should be given the option to decline to re-enter classrooms at this time – those who may have a compromised immune system or a similarly at- risk family member.
I recognize how daunting it is for parents, teachers and legislators to make decisions with deeply personal as well as community-wide consequences. But, given all that’s at stake, I’m driven by the data and the findings of our scientific community which indicate a very low risk for in-person learning.
We’re all eager to attend events, board airplanes and see each other without our screens and our masks. I worry for my parents and my kids and my community, as we all do. Yet, I see the widespread vaccinations and expanding, responsible access to school as two important steps in returning to the life we shared prior to 2020.
Never again will I take a bus ride or a group lunch or a Valpo High School football game for granted. But, as we move forward, I do hope we’ll retain a new appreciation for each other – for handshakes, warm hugs and crowded rooms. Long after the masks are gone and the distancing is reduced, I will never forget my gratitude for those who have worked together to provide healthcare, to keep us safe, to stock our shelves. I will forever recognize these essential services. And I will never, ever forget the teachers and staff who have stepped up to teach our kids.
May we all do our part to support the tremendously positive role they play in the lives of our students, families and futures.
Matt Murphy is the mayor of Valparaiso. The opinions are the writer's.