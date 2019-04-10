{{featured_button_text}}
Musical to be presented Sunday

Pictured in row one, from left,Issac Holmes, Anna Holmes, Maci Smith, Anna Belsha, Brooke Buchanan, Audrey Bishop, Ireland Cook. Second row, Seth Burkholder, Adrian Miersma, Aaron Casaday, Jameson Cook, Nixon McBride, Kiki Riley. Third row, Daniel Nathan, Hope Casaday, Millie Demeter, Reagan Buchanan, Jude Belsha, Seth Belsha, Matthew Peterman, Avery Smith, Olivia Conn. Back row: Amelia Haines, Claire Demeter, Mimi Riley, Lauren Hoshiko, and Helen Driscoll. Not pictured are Caroline Haubold and Kaydance Foster.

 Provided

CHESTERTON — The Kids of the Kingdom choir from Liberty Bible Church will be presenting a musical entitled: "Danny and the Shacks” at 6 p.m. Sunday at  Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave.

0
0
0
0
0

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.