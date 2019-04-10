CHESTERTON — The Kids of the Kingdom choir from Liberty Bible Church will be presenting a musical entitled: "Danny and the Shacks” at 6 p.m. Sunday at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave.
Musical to be presented Sunday
Times Staff
