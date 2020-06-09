Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"We could take the thieves' pictures and give them trouble, but we don't want to do that." If the thefts continue, the store might have to close because the operators won't be able to pay their bills.
- Updated
Valparaiso resident Mike Garcher, who held a sign that read, "End the violence - Recognize humanity," said, "I do believe everyone has a responsibility to call for a change."
- Updated
"I don't look at the past as a loss," Theo Roseberry said Friday morning. "I had built a life on a lie and that's death."
- Updated
About 200 people were on hand for the start of the rally, including a number of clergy members.
- Updated
“Despite all of our efforts and best intentions, we can always do better,” Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said.
The message, which appeared on the billboard at the intersection of Indian Boundary and Calumet roads, read, "Viruses are dead! You have been lied to."
- Updated
Porter County Parks plans to open summer camp at Sunset Hill Farm this year with modifications for the safety of the campers and the employees.