Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and Indiana Dunes Tourism (IDT) have partnered to offer Drop-In Volunteering, a no-hassle volunteer option for those looking to help out at the Indiana Dunes. Opportunities will be available nearly every day of the week and will include stewardship, restoration, park cleanup and more.
The designated meeting areas are the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center at 1215 N. Ind. 49 in Porter, the Paul H. Douglas Center at 100 N. Lake St. in Gary and the new Park Connection Office by Chellberg Farm at 618 N. Mineral Springs Road in Porter.
Drop-In hours will be 9 a.m. to noon every third Saturday of the month at the Park Connection Office, 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday and Sunday, now through Aug. 19 at the Paul H. Douglas Center and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. during weekdays throughout the year at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center. No formal commitment is necessary; simply drop-in at any of these locations during program hours to get started.
Remember to dress appropriately for the work you will be doing — wear comfortable outdoor clothing and bring sunscreen, bug spray and water. The National Park Service will provide gear and training to anyone interested in lending a hand to preserve the Indiana Dunes.
Visit indianadunes.com/volunteer for specific dates, times, and project details.
The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is one of 417 units of the National Park System ranging from Yellowstone to the Statue of Liberty. Located in Northwest Indiana, the park includes 15 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline and 15,000 acres of biodiverse beaches, woods, prairies and marshes. Up to 2 million visitors come to the Indiana Dunes each year.