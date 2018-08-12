Valparaiso officers participated in National Night Out. More than 30 officers and civilian employees and Volunteers in Police Service (VIPs) participated in the national event. The event is designed for the community to show their support against criminal activities in their neighborhoods/communities and their support for police.
Officers visited events in 11 neighborhoods, including Pine Creek Neighborhood, Lexington Green, Campbell Street Café, 1705 block of Northwood Ct, 2100 block of Worthington Dr., Hawthorne neighborhood, Mistywood neighborhood, Keystone Commons neighborhood, Pepper Creek neighborhood, Oak Grove and Trinity Church (Central neighborhood).
Each neighborhood hosted a different event. Some of the activities included live music, cook-outs, ice cream socials, nacho bar and dessert bars. The events were well attended by community members.