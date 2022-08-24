National park approves agreement with Pokagon Band of Potawatomi for traditional gathering

PORTER — Citizens of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians will now be able to gather a limited number of wild plants at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Based out of Dowagiac, Michigan, the Pokagon Band has been working to establish an agreement with the national park since 2018. Jennifer Kanine, director of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi's Department of Natural Resources, has said the goal of the agreement is to give tribal citizens access to the many edible and medicinal plants that grow at the dunes.

After an environmental assessment and a 30-day public comment period, the national park issued a "Finding of no Significant Impact" and entered into the agreement "to permit the sustainable, limited gathering of plants and plant parts." Under the agreement, tribal citizens would not be allowed to gather rare, threatened or endangered plants.

The Pokagon Band requested permission to gather at the dunes under the National Park Service's 2016 Plant Gathering Rule, which authorizes agreements to "facilitate continuation of tribal cultural practices on lands within areas of the National Park System where those practices traditionally occurred, without causing a significant adverse impact to park resources or values."

Under the 2016 rule, tribes must have "traditional association to lands within the national park system" and the plants can only be gathered for traditional purposes.

According to the Pokagon Band's website, the Potawatomi once occupied parts of what is now Wisconsin, southern Michigan, northern Illinois and northern Indiana. A series of treaties, including the 1833 Treaty of Chicago, removed the Potawatomi from much of the Great Lakes area.

After years of forced removals, in 2016 the Pokagon Band was able to obtain 166 acres of land in South Bend. The only other tribal land in the state is the Cultural Extension Office operated by the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma in Fort Wayne.

The national park determined a long list of plants that can be gathered, including wild rice, cattails, wild grapes and elderberries.

The Pokagon Band will have to submit an annual report detailing what was collected. Tribal citizens will be able to gather a limited number of plants in five parts of the park: Miller Woods, the Bailly area, the Cowles area and the West Beverly Shores area.

Groups of gatherers will be limited to six people. However, Kanine has said she does not anticipate group size to be a problem.

"It (the agreement) might be for one person a year or zero people a year, but I wanted them to have the opportunity.”

Plants can only be harvested by hand or with the aid of small hand tools and cannot be used for commercial purposes.