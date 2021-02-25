 Skip to main content
Nearly $600K committed to Porter’s COVID-19 fight
COVID 19 vaccinations, Porter County

Nurses wait to administer COVID vaccines near make-shift exam rooms at the Porter County Expo Center last month.

 John Luke, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Council gave close to $600,000 to the Health Department this week for the COVID-19 fight, including vaccinations.

The council on Tuesday approved $427,978 for salaries for employees at the department sites administering the vaccine.

That money covers wages of up to $30 per hour for managers/vaccinators and up to $17 per hour for support staff.

Health Department Administrator Letty Zepeda said she is using volunteers as much as possible to stretch the dollars allocated for the vaccinations.

At the Porter County Expo Center, the Health Department operates a testing site and a vaccination site, each in a separate building. Personnel can’t switch between one site and the other within the same day because of the fear of contamination, Director of Nursing Connie Rudd explained.

Another $140,527 will cover salaries at the COVID-19 testing sites, where business is easing up. That’s the balance of a 2020 grant from the Indiana State Department of Health to the county for administering the testing sites in Portage and Valparaiso.

The council also approved $22,336.16 from the donation fund to cover office and shop supplies, medical and dental supplies and rentals. That money comes from a donation last year by NorthShore Health Centers.

Testing numbers are down as more and more residents are vaccinated. The county is operating two testing sites under an agreement by the state. “We feel that’s a waste of money,” Zepeda said.

Some days, demand at the testing sites is higher than others. On slow days, employees are offered the option of leaving early, saving the county money, Rudd said.

The vaccine sites, however, are busy. Vaccinators have been able to work as fast as one patient a minute at the sites, but the state scheduling system sets appointments 10 minutes apart, Rudd said.

An earlier plan for the county called for rotating sites to visit venues throughout the county, but that would have been confusing because the scheduling is done through the state’s registration system, Zepeda said.

The county currently administers the Moderna vaccine but might switch to Pfizer as early as next week based on the county’s throughput. The state has a larger supply of the Pfizer vaccine, Rudd said, and the allotment to Porter County could be increased.

Enough Moderna would be required to give the second shot to residents who have already had their first shot; the two vaccines can’t be mixed.

The state would supply the kind of refrigeration needed for the vaccine. The Portage site has a backup generator, but not the Expo Center. Porter Regional Hospital could store the vaccine for the county, Rudd said.

The county also has had teams of inspectors visiting businesses and other public venues throughout the county to check on compliance, but compliance is so good that Zepeda plans to idle those teams and not send anyone unless there’s a complaint.

Education efforts seem to have paid off, Council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, said. “Things are on a great trajectory at this point, and it’s largely due to you folks,” he said.

