Nearly $600K committed to Porter’s COVID-19 fight

Testing numbers are down as more and more residents are vaccinated. The county is operating two testing sites under an agreement by the state. “We feel that’s a waste of money,” Zepeda said.

Some days, demand at the testing sites is higher than others. On slow days, employees are offered the option of leaving early, saving the county money, Rudd said.

The vaccine sites, however, are busy. Vaccinators have been able to work as fast as one patient a minute at the sites, but the state scheduling system sets appointments 10 minutes apart, Rudd said.

An earlier plan for the county called for rotating sites to visit venues throughout the county, but that would have been confusing because the scheduling is done through the state’s registration system, Zepeda said.

The county currently administers the Moderna vaccine but might switch to Pfizer as early as next week based on the county’s throughput. The state has a larger supply of the Pfizer vaccine, Rudd said, and the allotment to Porter County could be increased.

Enough Moderna would be required to give the second shot to residents who have already had their first shot; the two vaccines can’t be mixed.