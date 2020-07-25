New firefighters forge bond in COVID-era training

VALPARAISO — Nick Cosme was one of 11 graduates Friday from the District 1 Fire Academy. As if that weren’t momentous enough, he also got hired the same day by the Chesterton Fire Department.
Cosme took a leave of absence from his job as a concrete finisher to attend the 10-week, 400-hour firefighter training program at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative.
Work had slowed down in Chicago for his employer because of the pandemic. His leave of absence meant jobs opened for others when the economy began picking back up.
Cosme’s new job as a full-time firefighter came just in time. He turned 35 this month, making this the final year he could be hired as a professional firefighter and still qualify for the Public Employees Retirement Fund.
As with all other aspects of life, the pandemic also affected the firefighters’ training.
It was to have begun in early February, Cosme said.
Even before instruction began at the MAAC facility, the cadets began learning with video conferences aimed at getting to know each other and some of the concepts and practices they’d be studying.
“Our first lesson was taught to us, and we didn’t even know it, and we hadn’t even stepped through the door,” firefighter Anthony Willison said. “Adapt and overcome.”
Commander Chris Crail, the lead instructor, said the recruits each had their own table in the classroom, and surfaces were wiped down frequently.
“It really speaks volumes about the recruits to want to push forward in the environment we’re in. It’s really scary out there,” Crail said.
Health and safety are paramount. For some of the toughest lessons, firefighters’ vital signs were checked before and after the exercise to make sure they came out unscathed, Crail said.
The training was grueling.
“I was expecting a more laid-back approach,” Willison said, based on what some old-time firefighters told him. “It really was strenuous.”
“They kept drilling us and having us work hard,” Cosme said.
Pushing the firefighters to their limits, and then even further the next day, built confidence as well as strength.
“I was standing over a grown man that was 6 feet tall and dragged him out the window,” Victoria Armstrong said, without realizing until afterward that she had just proved she could move a man nearly 250 pounds to a safe place.
“I’m in much better shape than when I started,” Willison said.
Cosme said he used a lot of Epsom salts and ice baths after the hard work at the academy.
But the new graduates know why they wanted to pursue careers in firefighting.
“I’m here to serve and protect the community,” Cosme said.
Along the way, they built camaraderie that they plan to keep active through social media.
“I personally feel like this is a family,” Armstrong said. “They pushed me, and at this point they’re stuck with me.”
A series of speakers at their commencement ceremony gave them congratulations, gratitude and advice.
“You’re going to be a hero starting tomorrow,” state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, told the graduates. “You’re going to be going out tomorrow, or sometime down the road, risking your life to save somebody you don’t even know. That’s what a hero is. That’s why you’re heroes to me. That’s why you’re heroes to 7.6 million heroes.”
Gallery: Here's where masks, face coverings are required in the Region
Indiana
Lake County
LaPorte County
Gary
Merrillville
Beverly Shores
Hammond municipal buildings
WiseWay Market
Strack & Van Til
Walt's Food Center
Menard's
Meijer
Jewel-Osco
Horseshoe Casino
Illinois Secretary of State
Indianapolis
Starbucks
Walmart
Sam’s Club
Costco
Best Buy
Kohl's
Kroger
Dollar Tree
Target
CVS
Lowe's
Home Depot
PetSmart
Walgreens
Aldi
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!