New firefighters forge bond in COVID-era training

VALPARAISO — Nick Cosme was one of 11 graduates Friday from the District 1 Fire Academy. As if that weren’t momentous enough, he also got hired the same day by the Chesterton Fire Department.

Cosme took a leave of absence from his job as a concrete finisher to attend the 10-week, 400-hour firefighter training program at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative.

Work had slowed down in Chicago for his employer because of the pandemic. His leave of absence meant jobs opened for others when the economy began picking back up.

Cosme’s new job as a full-time firefighter came just in time. He turned 35 this month, making this the final year he could be hired as a professional firefighter and still qualify for the Public Employees Retirement Fund.

As with all other aspects of life, the pandemic also affected the firefighters’ training.

It was to have begun in early February, Cosme said.

Even before instruction began at the MAAC facility, the cadets began learning with video conferences aimed at getting to know each other and some of the concepts and practices they’d be studying.