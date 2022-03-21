New nonprofit teaches joy of giving to children

VALPARAISO — Porter County Project Kids, a new nonprofit, grew out of founder Cynthia Wold’s desire to help her sons learn the joy of volunteering.

Along the way, she has brought people together to not only experience the same satisfaction but also help children across the county.

The group is installing sensory pathways in schools across the county as some of its initial projects.

The pathways are designed by neurologists to help get wiggly children ready to learn. The pathways start with gross motor activities like hopping, bending and squatting and progress to activities that require more concentration. The object is to help them get the wiggles out and prepare for learning.

Claudia Witt, who works in physical therapy at SELF School, was excited about the pathway being installed recently at the school. “This is going to be fabulous for physical therapy,” she said.

Project Kids volunteer Jennifer Buck said this was the second school she helped with. Memorial Elementary School, where Wold’s kids went to school, was her first.

The pathway helps with bored children waiting in line. “It gives them a direct focus,” Buck said, and turns walking down the hallway into a learning experience.

“By the time you come out of it, your brain is ready for learning,” Wold said.

Buck, who has been diagnosed with ADHD, remembers what it was like when she was in school. “Standing in line was torture,” she said.

Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rex Richards did a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new pathway at SELF School. “This is just another example of why Valparaiso is a wonderful place for families to live,” he said.

“I wanted my sons to learn the joy of giving,” Wold said, so they decided to organize as the Giving 3 and help people throughout the county.

Then, realizing the value of working with others in the community, she formed the Porter County Project Kids group on Facebook. “I put this on Facebook and woke up the next day and there were 125 members, she said.

A couple of weeks ago, the Internal Revenue Service sent confirmation that the new nonprofit is a certified 501(c)(3) group.

Kids have been seeing a lot of hatred, anger and disrespect lately. “They need to see neighbors working together and helping neighbors and having fun,” Wold said. “I think we’re doing that.”

“This is my little idea coming true today,” Wold said as she looked at the volunteers spending an hour or two to install the pathway at SELF. Installation isn’t the only work involved in the project. “We do a lot of work coordinating and scheduling,” she said. “It’s nice to see something fun and positive happening.”

Wold isn’t able to do the installation herself. “I’ve had, over the past five years, this lunatic journey with cancer,” she explained. She’s now using a wheelchair and semiretired, but she hasn’t slowed down much.

“I’m a crazy active person,” Wold said. Her landlord told her, “Cindy, you might be forced to be a couch potato, but you’re not a normal couch potato. You’re the kind with green stuff spouting all over it.”

Wold became a resource for families with autistic children, pointing them toward resources in the community and helping them deal with challenges like Medicaid worries and disability screening. “Now I just sit back. I created a pipeline that moves on its own now.”

Last year, as children were doing e-learning, she started thinking, “What are they learning? What are these important core values that I want to be passing along to my kids?” These are values that can be learned better in a classroom setting if not from parents.

Wold and her children decided to help others, but a fragile immune system and the pandemic ruled out volunteering in a soup kitchen. “Why can’t we do an Instacart from Costco to a food bank?” they decided.

“We went a little crazy” in helping Hilltop Neighborhood House, she said. “We ended up spending over $1,000.” It barely fit in the driver’s car.

Then she decided, “I know there’s people in the community that would go for this right now. I just need to put them together.”

“I want Porter County to be a special place where people leave the cares of the world behind,” she said.

“Love is what we need right now.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.