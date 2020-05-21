New phone line to help beachgoers stay safe during COVID-19 pandemic

Local beachgoers will need look no further than their cell phones to find available parking this summer, as COVID-19 and shoreline erosion make visits tougher.
The Indiana Dunes National Park is kicking off a phone line (219-395-1003) at 9 a.m. Saturday that will provide recorded information on available parking at the park's local beaches and at the Indiana Dunes State Park, according to Supervisory Park Ranger Bruce Rowe.
"This information line will be updated regularly throughout the day during beach season between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends," according to a press release issued by Rowe. "The information can help visitors avoid smaller national park beaches and parking lots like Porter, Kemil, and Mt. Baldy that tend to fill early on weekends and make social distancing more difficult."
"National park rangers and local officials will be monitoring park beaches and lots for overcrowding and dangerous conditions and will close them if needed to protect public health," according to Rowe.
Porter Beach, which was closed earlier this month due to unsafe overcrowding, will be open for Memorial Day weekend, Rowe has said. Access to the severely eroded beach at Portage Lakefront has also been restored.
To avoid overcrowding at smaller beaches, the national park recommends that visitors use the state park near Chesterton or West Beach at the Lake-Porter county line this coming weekend.
"Both have extensive beaches, large parking lots, bath houses, concessions, and lifeguards," according to Rowe.
Admission will be free at West Beach on Memorial Day Weekend.
"Visitors are urged to stay safe by practicing social distancing on the beaches to protect their health and that of other visitors," according to Rowe.
He also warned that Lake Michigan can be dangerous and that no one should enter the water when there are large waves.
"If you have children or non-swimmers keep them within arm's reach when in the water or use one of the lifeguarded beaches at West Beach or the state park."
Beating the heat
Beating the heat
Beating the heat
Whihala beach
Snapshots Whoa Zone
090217-nws-woahzone (2).jpg
090217-nws-woahzone (5).jpg
beaches
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 6.JPG
WhoaZone
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 7.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 8.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 9.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 15.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 25.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 26.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 17.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 11.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 1.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 24.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 19.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 2.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 32.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 21.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 31.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 14.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 22.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 3.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 16.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 4.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 23.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 13.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 33.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 30.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 10.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 12.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 28.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 27.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 20.JPG
Whiting WhoaZone water park saw over 20,000 people in its first season; city plans to expand next summer
Whiting WhoaZone water park saw over 20,000 people in its first season; city plans to expand next summer
Whiting WhoaZone water park saw over 20,000 people in its first season; city plans to expand next summer
Whiting WhoaZone water park saw over 20,000 people in its first season; city plans to expand next summer
Whiting WhoaZone water park saw over 20,000 people in its first season; city plans to expand next summer
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.