New phone line to help beachgoers stay safe during COVID-19 pandemic

Local beachgoers will need look no further than their cell phones to find available parking this summer, as COVID-19 and shoreline erosion make visits tougher.

The Indiana Dunes National Park is kicking off a phone line (219-395-1003) at 9 a.m. Saturday that will provide recorded information on available parking at the park's local beaches and at the Indiana Dunes State Park, according to Supervisory Park Ranger Bruce Rowe.

"This information line will be updated regularly throughout the day during beach season between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends," according to a press release issued by Rowe. "The information can help visitors avoid smaller national park beaches and parking lots like Porter, Kemil, and Mt. Baldy that tend to fill early on weekends and make social distancing more difficult."

"National park rangers and local officials will be monitoring park beaches and lots for overcrowding and dangerous conditions and will close them if needed to protect public health," according to Rowe.

Porter Beach, which was closed earlier this month due to unsafe overcrowding, will be open for Memorial Day weekend, Rowe has said. Access to the severely eroded beach at Portage Lakefront has also been restored.