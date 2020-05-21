You are the owner of this article.
New phone line to help beachgoers stay safe during COVID-19 pandemic
New phone line to help beachgoers stay safe during COVID-19 pandemic

Visitors to the Indiana Dunes National Park are encouraged to practice social distancing.

Local beachgoers will need look no further than their cell phones to find available parking this summer, as COVID-19 and shoreline erosion make visits tougher.

The Indiana Dunes National Park is kicking off a phone line (219-395-1003) at 9 a.m. Saturday that will provide recorded information on available parking at the park's local beaches and at the Indiana Dunes State Park, according to Supervisory Park Ranger Bruce Rowe.

"This information line will be updated regularly throughout the day during beach season between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends," according to a press release issued by Rowe. "The information can help visitors avoid smaller national park beaches and parking lots like Porter, Kemil, and Mt. Baldy that tend to fill early on weekends and make social distancing more difficult."

"National park rangers and local officials will be monitoring park beaches and lots for overcrowding and dangerous conditions and will close them if needed to protect public health," according to Rowe.

Porter Beach, which was closed earlier this month due to unsafe overcrowding, will be open for Memorial Day weekend, Rowe has said. Access to the severely eroded beach at Portage Lakefront has also been restored.

To avoid overcrowding at smaller beaches, the national park recommends that visitors use the state park near Chesterton or West Beach at the Lake-Porter county line this coming weekend.

"Both have extensive beaches, large parking lots, bath houses, concessions, and lifeguards," according to Rowe.

Admission will be free at West Beach on Memorial Day Weekend.

"Visitors are urged to stay safe by practicing social distancing on the beaches to protect their health and that of other visitors," according to Rowe.

He also warned that Lake Michigan can be dangerous and that no one should enter the water when there are large waves.

"If you have children or non-swimmers keep them within arm's reach when in the water or use one of the lifeguarded beaches at West Beach or the state park."

