Chesterton-based artist John J. Habela installed his sculpture "Bird on a Hashtag" on Friday at Ivy Tech Community College's Valparaiso campus.
The 16-foot tall, 11-foot wide piece is on display at the south entrance of the college.
Habela designed the piece, which was fabricated by Bill Moore of Fabricated Metal Corp. in Portage.
"This is a congealing of many individuals throughout the area," Habela said. "It began when I was an Ivy Tech student in 2005, taking a Saturday "Welding for Artists" course. Even the steel used is local. While it's inspired by a song bird, our connection to nature and the almost iconic hashtag in modern technology, I want people to make it anything they want."
The sculpture creates an outdoor common area at the campus where students can congregate, said Valparaiso Chancellor Ace Skioski.
"As a commuter campus, it's important to create as many of these kinds of places and spaces where students have an opportunity to spend quality time," he said.
Cindy Hall, Ivy Tech's executive director of Resource Development, said the artwork embodies the school's commitment to its students in the Region.
"Just like fine art is displayed on a pedestal, we at Ivy Tech put our students on a pedestal to help them achieve their goals for a better future."
In celebration of the sculpture's installation, Ivy Tech invites current and prospective students to take selfies or group photos at one of its local campuses in Crown Point, East Chicago, Gary, Valparaiso or Michigan City and post to Instagram. The Ivy Tech logo, signage and/or the new art installation must be included in the photo, campus location listed and #MyIvyPedestal used. Submissions will be accepted through the school's Express Enrollment week on Aug. 9, 11 and 15. One winner will be selected from each Northwest Indiana campus on the first day of classes on Aug. 20 for a prize.