New trial for former Portage Mayor James Snyder set for Dec. 7

HAMMOND — The new bribery trial of former Portage Mayor James E. Snyder is now scheduled to begin next month.
Judge Theresa L. Springmann on Monday scheduled jury selection to begin Dec. 7 for the trial during which federal prosecutors again will try to prove Snyder solicited a bribe from two Portage businessmen.
The government alleges the mayor corruptly steered $1.125 million in contracts for the City of Portage to buy garbage trucks from a Portage trucking firm in 2013.
The government alleges Snyder solicited and received $13,000 bribe from the firm’s former owners a few weeks later.
Snyder is pleading not guilty.
His law team argues the $13,000 was a legitimate payment for consulting services Snyder provided the trucking dealership to save money on the cost of insurance and information technology.
The U.S. Attorney’s office indicted Snyder in late 2016.
A federal jury found Snyder guilty in early 2019 of bribery and federal tax violations.
Another judge in the case overturned the bribery verdict in late 2019 on grounds Snyder deserved a new trial because he was denied the chance of calling for the testimony of the trucking firm's then-owners, brothers Bob and Steve Buha, that they didn’t bribe Snyder.
The brothers wouldn’t take the witness stand during the 2019 trial on fears they might be criminally charged themselves if they supported Snyder and contradicted the government accusations.
Springmann decided last month Snyder must face a new jury on the bribery charge, overruling defense arguments that a second trial was barred by the constitutional protection against double jeopardy.
Springmann indicated in her order Monday the upcoming trial could last between seven and 10 days.
