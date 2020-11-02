New trial for former Portage Mayor James Snyder set for Dec. 7

HAMMOND — The new bribery trial of former Portage Mayor James E. Snyder is now scheduled to begin next month.

Judge Theresa L. Springmann on Monday scheduled jury selection to begin Dec. 7 for the trial during which federal prosecutors again will try to prove Snyder solicited a bribe from two Portage businessmen.

The government alleges the mayor corruptly steered $1.125 million in contracts for the City of Portage to buy garbage trucks from a Portage trucking firm in 2013.

The government alleges Snyder solicited and received $13,000 bribe from the firm’s former owners a few weeks later.

Snyder is pleading not guilty.

His law team argues the $13,000 was a legitimate payment for consulting services Snyder provided the trucking dealership to save money on the cost of insurance and information technology.

The U.S. Attorney’s office indicted Snyder in late 2016.

A federal jury found Snyder guilty in early 2019 of bribery and federal tax violations.