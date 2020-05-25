New Valparaiso dog park something to bark about

It’s available to members only.

Memberships are $20 annually for residents and $35 for nonresidents.

The fees are used to help pay for keeping up the grounds.

Lorraine Hattabaugh brought her four children, ages 8 to 13, along with their two dogs.

They have plenty of outdoor space, but like giving their pets a chance to be with other dogs, not just the goats, chickens and other farm animals on their property just outside Valparaiso.

The Hattabaughs have been driving to the dog park in Portage until now.

“It’s really big. There’s lots of room to run around,” said her son, Shane.

Dan McGuire, director of facilities at the park department, said a bathroom facility and paw washing station are among the new features planned for mid- to late summer.

Also planned later are pieces of equipment like tunnels and poles for dogs to run through and jump over.

McGuire said an official grand opening ceremony will also occur at some point once all of the landscaping has been finished and it’s considered safe again for large gatherings.