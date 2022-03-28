'Nice park feel': Porter County plans to spend $2.5M upgrading Calumet Trail

VALPARAISO — The reconfigured Calumet Trail, part of the Marquette Greenway Trail, will be a major improvement for its users.

Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz praised Porter County’s work on the trail, which will send bike riders and hikers through portions of the park.

“We have people coming from all over the world to experience what we take for granted in our backyard,” he said.

The quality-of-life impact, as well as the economic impact, “will be fabulous,” Labovitz said.

The county is planning to spend $2.5 million for the Calumet Trail project, leveraging grants that will help pay for the work.

The project is being done in three phases, with work beginning in 2023, county Planning and Development Director Robert Thompson said. Engineering is almost complete on the first phase, which is moving quickly because of the South Shore Line Double Track NWI project. The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District is picking up part of the cost because the trail crosses the railroad tracks.

Phase 2 is the stretch from Mineral Springs Road to Ind. 49. “This is the exciting part, in my opinion,” said Thompson, an avid cyclist. The route will give “a nice park feel” to the trail. The route uses natural trails and vacated roads to avoid the environmental impacts of cutting a new route through nature.

Thompson said the county has applied for a state Next Level Trails grant for the trail and should find out this month or next whether the grant will be awarded.

Construction is expected to begin in 2024 for the third phase, which will have federal highway funding to help pay the cost. That stretch of the trail stays on the existing trail because no existing alternate routes could be found, Thompson said.

Completion of the trail will help transform the park from a beach destination to a year-round destination, Labovitz said. Already, Indiana Dunes National Park is one of the 25 most-visited National Park Service properties.

“Sometimes we’re not easy to work with, your Uncle Sam,” he said, but this project is an exception.

County Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, is leaving office at the end of the year. “I think this is a trail to add onto and build onto for years,” he said. “I’m excited to play a small part of it.”

Once the Marquette Greenway Trail is finished, it will stretch from Chicago to New Buffalo, Michigan. The Calumet Trail is one of the final missing links.

Long-term plans call for a Dunes Kankakee Trail to connect the Marquette Greenway Trail to the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center and farther south in Porter County.

