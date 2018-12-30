VALPARAISO — Residents here may begin seeing low-flying helicopters in and around the area next week.
The helicopters are being used by NIPSCO and contracted crews from Kent Powers to replace static wires on existing electrical lattice towers with new optical ground wire. The work will begin Wednesday.
A small low-flying helicopter will be used to replace and string new wires, which will help shield the electrical conductors from lightning while providing a telecommunications path for internal communications, according to a press release from NIPSCO.
The project is part of NIPSCO’s ongoing modernization plan to upgrade its infrastructure system in northern Indiana.
The project is expected to last one month, beginning work near West County Road 700 North and North County Road 175 West and ending near Tower Road and Apple Grove Lane in Valparaiso.
Customers are not expected to experience any interruption in their electrical service during this project. For more information on NIPSCO’s modernization plan, visit NIPSCO.com/future.