No clear answer on Clear Lake drainage

VALPARAISO — Officials in Porter and LaPorte counties are looking at drainage solutions for Clear Lake, which straddles the county line.
Sandbags remain in place from flooding there this spring.
“The docks were feet under water,” LaPorte County Surveyor Tony Hendricks said, and residents were pumping septic.
Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, was contacted by LaPorte County Commissioner Rich Mrozinski, R-2nd, about looking for a joint solution.
“I’m hoping somebody can do something before next spring,” Mrozinski said. “I’ve lived by lakes before. I know how it works.”
The LaPorte County Drainage Board discussed the problem there Tuesday. Porter County’s Stormwater Management Board brought it up last week.
“It has no natural outlet,” Porter County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said. “We’d love to help them if there’s an easy solution.”
Last week, the Porter County board agreed to seek bids for reconstruction of Bauer Ditch, a tiled drain, to address regional drainage and flooding issues. The project is from U.S. 6 to Crooked Creek, near the county line.
Porter County Engineer Michael Novotney said he thought there was some kind of outlet for Clear Lake at Bauer Ditch, but apparently not.
LaPorte County officials sent “a treasure trove of information” to Novotney, including news that a pipe installed during the 1930s by the Works Progress Administration was intended to maintain the lake’s level, Hendricks said.
“After almost 100 years, it needs some maintenance,” he said, because it isn’t working right.
The WPA pipe doesn’t seem to be in the official records, but Drainage Board member John Coulter knew about it and was able to show its location, Hendricks said.
The pipe goes within 800 feet or so of Bauer Ditch but isn’t within an existing easement, Hendricks said.
“That’s why we need an engineering solution that’s long-term, but it’s going to be very expensive,” Breitzke said.
“What I know about stormwater management, you could put in a thimble,” Biggs said. He’s relying on Novotney to come up with an appropriate solution.
“The ball is in their court,” Hendricks said, referring to Porter County.
The drainage work that needs to be done to offer relief to the Clear Lake homeowners is all in Porter County, Hendricks said, but the homes are all on the LaPorte County side of the lake.
“It’s a jurisdictional issue for this board,” Drainage Board attorney Brad Adamsky said.
Porter County Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good said his county’s stormwater fee has helped fund a number of drainage projects since its adoption several years ago.
“We all know that when you have a dedicated funding source, that things can get done,” Good said.
On another project that required cooperation between the two counties, LaPorte County’s share of the cost wasn’t immediately forthcoming.
“I know that last time we were holding the bill for a while,” Good said. “When everybody comes to the table, they’re going to have to bring their checkbook, and everybody’s going to have to pay up before work begins."
