No clear answer on Clear Lake drainage

LaPorte County officials sent “a treasure trove of information” to Novotney, including news that a pipe installed during the 1930s by the Works Progress Administration was intended to maintain the lake’s level, Hendricks said.

“After almost 100 years, it needs some maintenance,” he said, because it isn’t working right.

The WPA pipe doesn’t seem to be in the official records, but Drainage Board member John Coulter knew about it and was able to show its location, Hendricks said.

The pipe goes within 800 feet or so of Bauer Ditch but isn’t within an existing easement, Hendricks said.

“That’s why we need an engineering solution that’s long-term, but it’s going to be very expensive,” Breitzke said.

“What I know about stormwater management, you could put in a thimble,” Biggs said. He’s relying on Novotney to come up with an appropriate solution.

“The ball is in their court,” Hendricks said, referring to Porter County.

The drainage work that needs to be done to offer relief to the Clear Lake homeowners is all in Porter County, Hendricks said, but the homes are all on the LaPorte County side of the lake.