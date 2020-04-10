No more federal masks, gloves for Porter County health care workers, first responders

VALPARAISO — Officials at the Porter County Health Department said they have been informed they will receive no more masks, gloves or gowns in the foreseeable future from the state to distribute to area clinics, hospices, home care providers, nursing homes and other long-term facilities.
The department has less than 24 hours worth of supplies on hand for its own needs, which is fine for now considering it is not currently seeing patients, said John Pisowicz, director of emergency preparedness for the county health department.
But the providers served by the department report having less than 96 hours of supplies on hand in the face of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
With no relief in sight, Pisowicz called on area businesses and groups, which may have been shuttered by the governor's "stay-at-home" order, to donate whatever masks, gloves or gowns they can to the health department. The department can be contacted following the holiday weekend at 219-465-3684.
Pisowicz said it is his understanding the Porter County Emergency Management Agency has also been informed that it will receive no further personal protective equipment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to distribute to area police, fire and emergency medical services personnel.
The local health department, which had requested supplies before the pandemic hit, receives its items from the Strategic National Stockpile, he said. The stockpile is maintained to provide supplies for this very type of emergency.
The way it works is that a request is made at the local level when supplies run low, Pisowicz said. The state then provides to the local level until its supplies run low at which time it seeks more from the federal government.
"We're still putting those requests in," he said.
What the county received so far were 500 of the N95 masks and 1,200 surgical masks, Pisowicz said. It also received 1,000 gloves and a few gowns. Some hand sanitizer has also been distributed, he said.
The health department also received some supplies earlier this week from the multi-agency coordination center at the Gary/Chicago International Airport, Pisowicz said. Most of that has already been distributed.
Pisowicz said he understands much of the supplies are going to urban hotspots, such as New York. But he feels it is important that Indiana receives what it needs to keep COVID-19 cases down as much as possible.
"It's not just New York," he said of the threat.
While the health care providers served by the health department also have access to private vendors for supplies, it is his understanding that they are coming up dry also.
In the meantime Friday, Pisowicz and others, who were not enjoying the same Good Friday holiday as other county and municipal employees, took part in a conference call among themselves, which he said takes place twice a week to keep communication strong among emergency officials.
"That's how we keep numbers down in Porter County," he said. "Good collaboration and education."