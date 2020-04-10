No more federal masks, gloves for Porter County health care workers, first responders

The way it works is that a request is made at the local level when supplies run low, Pisowicz said. The state then provides to the local level until its supplies run low at which time it seeks more from the federal government.

"We're still putting those requests in," he said.

What the county received so far were 500 of the N95 masks and 1,200 surgical masks, Pisowicz said. It also received 1,000 gloves and a few gowns. Some hand sanitizer has also been distributed, he said.

The health department also received some supplies earlier this week from the multi-agency coordination center at the Gary/Chicago International Airport, Pisowicz said. Most of that has already been distributed.

Pisowicz said he understands much of the supplies are going to urban hotspots, such as New York. But he feels it is important that Indiana receives what it needs to keep COVID-19 cases down as much as possible.

"It's not just New York," he said of the threat.

While the health care providers served by the health department also have access to private vendors for supplies, it is his understanding that they are coming up dry also.