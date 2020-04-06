Nominations sought to feed first responders amid COVID-19 outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — In hopes of easing the load and saying thanks, area Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants are offering free meals to a select number of first responders busy on the front lines of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The effort, which is a collaboration between KFC Cares and the Valparaiso-based Multi Agency Academic Cooperative Foundation, began Monday and will continue through the end of the month, according to Maria Carlisle, of My KFC Cares.

"First responders and health care workers are on the front lines of COVID-19 and providing them and their families with a hot fully cooked meal, at a date of their choosing, is our way of demonstrating our appreciation to these everyday heroes," she said.

There is currently enough funding to feed 110 families, said Celina Weatherwax, president of the McMillan Family Foundation Inc.

A nomination process is underway for families of not just doctors and nurses, but also those cleaning hospital rooms and providing other key support measures during this pandemic, she said.

Twenty families have already been nominated, Weatherwax said. Additional nominations can be made at maacfoundation.com.