You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nominations sought to feed first responders amid COVID-19 outbreak
topical alert top story

Nominations sought to feed first responders amid COVID-19 outbreak

VALPARAISO — In hopes of easing the load and saying thanks, area Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants are offering free meals to a select number of first responders busy on the front lines of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The effort, which is a collaboration between KFC Cares and the Valparaiso-based Multi Agency Academic Cooperative Foundation, began Monday and will continue through the end of the month, according to Maria Carlisle, of My KFC Cares.

"First responders and health care workers are on the front lines of COVID-19 and providing them and their families with a hot fully cooked meal, at a date of their choosing, is our way of demonstrating our appreciation to these everyday heroes," she said.

There is currently enough funding to feed 110 families, said Celina Weatherwax, president of the McMillan Family Foundation Inc.

A nomination process is underway for families of not just doctors and nurses, but also those cleaning hospital rooms and providing other key support measures during this pandemic, she said.

Twenty families have already been nominated, Weatherwax said. Additional nominations can be made at maacfoundation.com.

Donations are also being sought to maximize the number of families served. Donations can be made at secure.actblue.com/donate/feedingheroes.

"These selfless men and women are working under tremendous amounts of pressure while balancing a multitude of family obligations," Weatherwax said. "It's our hope that this initiative helps them and that it will also prompt others to give so that we extend this offering to more families."

The MAAC Foundation is a nonprofit organization that has developed a state-of-the-art training campus to serve as a leading provider of safety, emergency preparedness and response training for first responders. Established on a five-acre parcel in Valparaiso, the campus strives to meet the training requirements and objectives of departments locally, regionally and statewide.

Riding shotgun with NWI cops: On patrol with Valparaiso's Keith Perez

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts