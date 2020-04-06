Nominations sought to feed first responders amid COVID-19 outbreak

VALPARAISO — In hopes of easing the load and saying thanks, area Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants are offering free meals to a select number of first responders busy on the front lines of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The effort, which is a collaboration between KFC Cares and the Valparaiso-based Multi Agency Academic Cooperative Foundation, began Monday and will continue through the end of the month, according to Maria Carlisle, of My KFC Cares.
"First responders and health care workers are on the front lines of COVID-19 and providing them and their families with a hot fully cooked meal, at a date of their choosing, is our way of demonstrating our appreciation to these everyday heroes," she said.
There is currently enough funding to feed 110 families, said Celina Weatherwax, president of the McMillan Family Foundation Inc.
A nomination process is underway for families of not just doctors and nurses, but also those cleaning hospital rooms and providing other key support measures during this pandemic, she said.
Twenty families have already been nominated, Weatherwax said. Additional nominations can be made at maacfoundation.com.
Donations are also being sought to maximize the number of families served. Donations can be made at secure.actblue.com/donate/feedingheroes.
"These selfless men and women are working under tremendous amounts of pressure while balancing a multitude of family obligations," Weatherwax said. "It's our hope that this initiative helps them and that it will also prompt others to give so that we extend this offering to more families."
The MAAC Foundation is a nonprofit organization that has developed a state-of-the-art training campus to serve as a leading provider of safety, emergency preparedness and response training for first responders. Established on a five-acre parcel in Valparaiso, the campus strives to meet the training requirements and objectives of departments locally, regionally and statewide.
