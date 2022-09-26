 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Calumet Road construction to start, disrupt traffic

An eastbound train passes by Thomas Centennial Park in downtown Chesterton.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CHESTERTON — Motorists are encouraged to steer clear of North Calumet Road in Chesterton starting Tuesday.

A sanitary sewer reline project will kick off, slowing down traffic, the town warned.

"Best to avoid North Calumet Road beginning Tuesday," the town of Chesterton said in a post. "Chesterton Utility Superintendent Dave Ryan is announcing that a reline of a 12-inch sanitary sewer is scheduled to begin tomorrow Tuesday, Sept. 27. Ryan learned late today that the contractor, Miller Pipeline, will be starting the project tomorrow."

It's not known how long the construction project will take to complete.

The construction will take place from a manhole just south of the Speedway gas station to a manhole on the north side of the Norfolk Southern right-of-way.

Ryan asks motorists to seek detours and avoid North Calumet Road during the sanitary sewer work if they can.

“Traffic control will be present, causing delays,” he said.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

