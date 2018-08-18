NorthShore Health Centers to begin construction of $18 million facility in Portage this fall

PORTAGE — Twenty-two years ago, the seed of what was to become NorthShore Health Centers of Indiana started inside Portage High School.
It was then the teen clinic opened in the school. A year later, the Portage Township Community Health Care Clinic opened after hours at the school to treat parents and other community members who didn't have the means to see a regular doctor.
Since then, the concept, under the direction of now-chief executive officer Jan Wilson, became a federally funded health care facility and has opened centers in Portage, Lake Station, Chesterton, Hammond and Merrillville.
The centers, said Tricia Hall, director of marketing, treat some 50,000 patients with 14,000 monthly visits to doctors and dentists.
Next month, the health centers will take the next step in breaking ground for an $18 million facility on Willowcreek Road south of U.S. 6.
Construction will begin this fall and completed in late winter 2019, said Hall. The new facility will allow the centers to offer mammography, optometry and more dental services as well as a drive-thru pharmacy. The centers' administrative offices will also move into the new building. They are presently located in leased space on Willowcreek Road
Once completed, the center will close and sell its facility on Scottsdale Avenue and move some operations from its clinic inside Portage High School. The teen and staff clinic will remain at the high school.
"Twenty years ago, NorthShore started in the Portage High School and we were fortunate to find such a space so close to the heart of Portage. We saw that by combining our facilities, we not only can offer new services, but we can expand our reach. We really wanted to be accessible to all residents. Our new location will help us continue to grow and evolve to keep pace with our community’s needs, allowing us to provide exceptional quality, affordable healthcare to everyone including the uninsured and underinsured in Portage," Wilson said.
The new construction will be marked during a groundbreaking ceremony from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the site.