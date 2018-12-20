NSTB releases preliminary report on fatal Porter County plane crash

VALPARAISO — A preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board describes the fatal crash of an airplane at Porter County Regional Airport last week.
It does not provide a cause of the crash. NSTB officials have said that could take up to 18 months to complete.
Azam J. Zayed, 40, of Oak Lawn, Illinois, the pilot, was killed on impact on Dec. 13.
"Witnesses reported seeing the accident airplane taking off from runway 9 at VPZ and when the airplane was a few hundred feet above the runway the right wing dropped, and the airplane entered a spin to the right and impacted the ground," reads the report.
A surveillance camera captured the accident.
"The airplane can be seen entering the frame of the video and then the right-wing drops, and the airplane enters a spin to the right. The airplane completed one revolution in the spin before impacting the ground in a near vertical attitude," the report reads.
Visibility was 9 miles and wind speeds were 7 to 15 knots.
The report also includes initial information on the examination of the aircraft by the investigation team which was made up of personnel from the Federal Aviation Administration and representatives of the aircraft and engine manufacturing companies.