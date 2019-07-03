NWI Food Truck Fest to bring more options to Valpo's fireworks show

The NWI Food Truck Fest will bring tacos, barbecue, sweets and other mobile cuisine to Valparaiso's annual Fourth of July fireworks show.
Valparaiso will host the patriotic pyrotechnic display at Urschel Field at Valparaiso Street and Vale Park Road at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with the fireworks show starting at around 9:15 p.m. or so.
The NWI Food Truck Fest, which drew nearly 10,000 people to its main annual event in downtown Valparaiso last month, will bring many food trucks to the fireworks show, including Ziffle Zip and Go, Topas, Las Mamacitas, Mother Wilmas Marshmallow Factory, Skyline Snowie snow cones, Skyline Snowie Ice Cream Truck, Sweets Girl, Designer Desserts, Valpo Velvet, Chunky Tacos, Da Portable Rican, Day Dream and Ice Cream and Scooters BBQ.
"We are excited to be partnering with the city of Valparaiso to bring more food options to this wonderful event," NWI Food Truck Fest organizer Monica Jimenez Susoreny said.
Country musician Jonny James will perform during the event.
People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, and come early to find a good spot for viewing. Free public parking will be available at 2564 Valley Drive in Valparaiso.
The NWI Food Trust Fest is also planning the NWI Hot Air Balloon Fest on August 3 and 4th at Sunset Hill Farms in Valparaiso.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/NWIFoodTruckFest or email monica@jumpstartpr.net.