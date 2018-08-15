VALPARAISO — For the eleventh straight year, Friends of OE will host the One Amazing Golf Outing at Valparaiso Country Club on Aug. 27. Senator Ed Charbonneau has signed on as the Title Sponsor of this year’s event.
“The golf outing sells out every year because this is a great way for businesses to support OE and enjoy a day out of the office,” said Chris Runnion, golf outing chair. Golf will kick off with a 9 a.m. registration and 10 a.m. shotgun start. Golfers will be treated to lunch and dinner and will have opportunities to win valuable prizes such as a Harley Davidson Motorcycle in the hole-in-one contest, 50/50 raffle, skins game and hit the green competition.
“One of the best parts of this event is meeting the clients OE serves and getting to know them,” said Sam Allie, a first time golfer last year and now a member of the planning committee. Several OE clients will be onsite helping to load carts with golf bags, assist with registration, and help where needed.
Foursomes are sold out, however, limited sponsorships such as tee boxes, greens flags, and beverage sponsor are still available. For more information visit www.oppent.org/golf or contact Chris Runnion at cjrunnion@comcast.net.