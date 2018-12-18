Officials: Funding, re-entry programs, education needed to combat drug epidemic

VALPARAISO — Law enforcement has reinvented itself to combat the increasing epidemic of drugs, officials said Monday afternoon during a roundtable discussion on the topic.
"Law enforcement and treatment is not the answer," said Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds, who hosted the event. "Education and prevention is the answer."
Reynolds also said while there have been some positive signs in the battle in Porter County with a reduced rate of recidivism and fewer people in jail, "it is a constant struggle, constant challenge."
Starke County Sheriff Bill Dulin said his county is in serious trouble.
"Starke County leads the state in heroin overdoses. The jail has turned into the largest dry out program in the state," Dulin said.
Reynolds and Dulin were joined in the discussion by Jasper County Sheriff Terry Risner; state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso; state Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage; Indiana Sheriffs' Association Education Director Steve Luce; Pen Troy of the Washington, D.C.-based Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America; Dawn Pelc, director of the Porter County Substance Abuse Council; and Sven Bergmann, managing partner for Venture Global, a law enforcement consulting firm. The discussion was sponsored by the Indiana Sheriffs' Association and the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative Indiana.
Risner said education has to begin sooner and target younger children.
Pelc agreed, saying drug education can no longer start at the middle or high school level. She suggested meaningful education begin in the fourth grade. However, Pelc added, there is also a need for increased funding.
Risner and Pelc also agreed veterans, who seem to be dealing with drug abuse at a higher level, are also difficult to reach and work needs to be done to better offer services.
Risner also criticized mental health services.
"Mental health is broken in Indiana. Jails have become the greatest mental health provider in the state," Risner said, adding the mental health system is broken as if it has gone "off the edge of a cliff, been set on fire and run over by a locomotive."
They also said there is a need for additional programs after incarceration or re-entry programs to keep drug users, who have dried out while they were behind bars, from falling back in with the same crowd and bad habits, and returning to jail.
"When they leave us, they are 99 percent of the time dried out," Risner said. "Once they are out, there is nothing to follow up and they go back to the same core group."